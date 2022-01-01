Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Shreveport

Shreveport restaurants
Shreveport restaurants that serve quesadillas

TACOS • GRILL

Posados Cafe

9165 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport

Avg 3.9 (183 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lunch Fajita Quesadilla$13.99
Your choice of beef or chicken fajita quesadilla with sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with your choice of (2) sides.
Cheese Quesadilla$10.99
BBQ Quesadilla$17.49
Chopped, smoked brisket or smoked chicken, Mexican cheese, grilled onions, and BBQ sauce.
More about Posados Cafe
Posados Cafe

1365 ast Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lunch Fajita Quesadilla$13.99
Your choice of beef or chicken fajita quesadilla with sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with your choice of (2) sides.
Cheese Quesadilla$10.99
BBQ Quesadilla$17.49
Chopped, smoked brisket or smoked chicken, Mexican cheese, grilled onions, and BBQ sauce.
More about Posados Cafe

