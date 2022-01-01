Go
SIDESTREET PHO

48 hour slow cooked beef bone broth pho, traditional Vietnamese dishes, vegetarian and vegan options

2304 Encinal Ave

Popular Items

M5 GA | CHICKEN (*)$14.00
chicken in broth with choice of noodles
P1 PHO DAC BIET| BEEF COMBO$19.00
K5 CHA GIO| CRISPY PORK ROLL$9.00
pork, glass noodle, wood ear, carrot, rolled in wonton skin and doubled fried
K1 GOI CU0N| FRESH SPRING ROLLS$10.00
shrimp, pork, bean sprouts, vermicelli , lettuce, mint,
pickled daikon + carrot, peanut sauce
Px PHO TU DO| BUILD YOUR OWN$9.00
P2 PHO TAI| SLICED RIBEYE$15.00
BANH MI | SANDWICHES$10.00
choice of charbroiled protein, garnished with pickled daikon/carrots, jalapenos, mayo, butter, cilantro
K3 GOI CUON CHAY| VEGETARIAN FRESH ROLLS$10.00
fried tofu, avocado, crunch strip, vermicelli, cucumber, lettuce, fresh mint, pickled daikon + carrot, peanut sauce
X1 BO LUC LAC | SHAKEN BEEF$21.00
wok tossed cubed filet mignon with rice or garlic egg noodles (+3)
Bx BUN THIT NUONG | VERMICELLI BOWL$13.00
with grilled choice of proteins
Location

2304 Encinal Ave

Alameda CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
