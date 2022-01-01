Go
Silky Kitchen - E. 13th Street

137 E 13th St,

Popular Items

S13 Hot & Sour Fish Soup Noodle 酸汤鱼片$14.88
S4. Hot & Sour Chicken Gizzard 酸辣鸡胗$14.28
S6. Stir Fried Chicken W. Chili Paste香辣鸡丁$13.18
D4 Shrimp+Chive+Pork 三鲜饺子$8.91
S3. Pork & Pepper 农家小炒肉$13.18
S2. Chairman Mao's Favorite Braised Pork毛式红烧肉$14.28
D2 Pork+Celery 芹菜猪肉$8.45
S11. Hunan Style Sauteed Beef 小炒黄牛肉$15.48
S1. Stew Beef 秘制红烧牛肉$14.60
S8 Pork & Pickled Mustard Green 榨菜肉丝$13.00
New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
