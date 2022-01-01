Go
Simple Eats on Shore Dr

A farm to table restaurant, sourcing local sustainable food from VA and surrounding areas.

3152 Shore Dr • $$

Avg 4.5 (509 reviews)

Popular Items

Smoked Chicken Salad$13.00
Simple Eats Chicken Salad / Greens / Tomato
Sandy Salad
Local Mixed Greens / Tomatoes / House Made Mozzarella / Basil / Balsamic Glaze
Yard Bird
Smoked Pulled BBQ Chicken / Seasonal Greens /Roasted Tomatoes Fresh Mozzarella / Smokehouse Bacon / Balsamic Vinaigrette
Tacos$20.00
NC Shrimp / Seasoned Fish / BBQ Chicken / Cabbage / Black Bean House Salsa / Siracha Aioli / 3 Corn or Flour Tortillas (Choice of 1)
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Farm Eggs / Bacon / Sausage / Home Fries / Cheddar Cheese / Flour Tortilla / House made Salsa / Fresh Fruit
Avocado Toast$13.00
8 Grain Toast / Poached Farm Eggs / Old Smoke House Bacon / Avocado mix with Red Onion / Tomato / Cilantro / Homefries
Beet and Apple
Baby Arugula / Roasted Beets / VA Apples / Goat Cheese / Candied Pecans / Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Schmidty$13.00
House Roasted Turkey Breast / Smokehouse Bacon / Cheddar / Greens / Tomato / Aioli / French or 8 Grain
Farmhouse Bacon Cheese Burger$16.00
Brasstown Grass Fed Beef / Cheddar / Smokehouse Bacon / Greens / Tomato / Brioche Bun / Aioli
Reuben$16.00
Our Thinly Sliced Corned Beef / Swiss Cheese / Sauerkraut / Russian Dressing / Marble Rye
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

3152 Shore Dr

Virginia Beach VA

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:15 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:30 pm
