Virginia Beach breakfast spots you'll love
More about Bay Local Eatery
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Bay Local Eatery
2917 Shore Dr, Virgina Beach
|Popular items
|JUST RIGHT
|$14.99
Shrimp and Grits done our way. Sauteed with onions, andouille sausage, and sweet peppers over cheese grits, topped with crispy applewood smoked bacon and smoky sausage gravy. Served with toast
|HOME FRIES
|$3.99
NOT AVAILABLE AFTER 4PM
|ONE LOVE
|$12.99
Three eggs any style, arugula salad, half grilled avocado, choice of bacon, sausage, or turkey bacon, home fries or Parmesan tots. Choice of toast or warm tortillas
More about The Egg Bistro
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Egg Bistro
2129 General Booth Blvd, Virgina Beach
|Popular items
|Dig In
|$12.99
Three eggs* scrambled with green
peppers, onions, tomatoes and
cheddar cheese. Piled high on top of
housemade home fries. Served with
your choice of bacon or sausage
links (turkey or pork) or patties. Try
it with Dave's creamy roasted garlic
and pepper sauce.
|CYO Omelet
|$10.99
Choice of one meat, two veggies and one cheese
Additional meats (1.99 each • Additional cheeses or veggies 99¢ each)
|BYO Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.99
Choice of bread topped with two
eggs* any style, your choice of
bacon, peppered bacon, turkey
links, sliced turkey, pork sausage
links/patties or ham, topped with
your choice of cheese
More about Redhead Bay Cafe
SEAFOOD
Redhead Bay Cafe
605 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$14.00
Buttermilk biscuit loaded with sausage gravy, tater-tots, signature scrambled eggs, bacon bits, and cheddar cheese
|Loaded Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
Flour tortilla filled with signature scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, onions, cheese, tater-tots, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served w/one side
|Sunday Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Fried chicken, signature scrambled eggs, bacon, provolone cheese, avocado, mayo, and cilnatro-lime ranch drizzle. Served w/one side
More about SESSION
SESSION
2973 Shore Drive suite 104, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Roasted Vegetable Bowl
|$12.00
roasted broccoli, sautéed spinach, root vegetable hash, pickled red onion, egg, basil dressing
|The Classic
|$8.50
egg, cheese + greens
|Shroom & Pesto Flatbread
|$12.50
crimini mushrooms, house pesto, cherry tomato, arugula, goat cheese, hot honey drizzle
More about The Egg Bistro
FRENCH FRIES
The Egg Bistro
1033 Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Sandbridge
|$13.99
Jumbo shrimp, bacon, spinach,
tomatoes, garlic and mozzarella
cheese, topped with hollandaise
sauce.
|Chicken & Waffles
|$12.99
Belgian waffle topped with house battered fried chicken breast with a side of caramel bourbon sauce. Served with hash browns or grits
|Waffle
|$10.99
Fresh Belgian waffle topped with whipped butter. Warm syrup on the side.
More about Baker's Crust
Baker's Crust
1628 Laskin Rd Suite 704, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast
|$11.50
|DE-Brownie
|$3.00
|PZ-PepSausMush
|$16.00
More about Bay Local Eatery
Bay Local Eatery
972 Laskin Road Ste A, Virgina Beach
|Popular items
|FRIED CHICKEN & WAFFLES
|$14.99
Fresh fried chicken, a crispy house made Belgian waffle and two eggs any style. Served with butter and a side of home fries or tots. Wash it down with a can of Budweiser in a brown paper bag (Must be 21 years+)
|BANGING BALLS
|$15.99
Crab balls sprinkled with Parmesan cheese,Old Bay,melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and bacon crumbles topped with Cajun aioli
|JAMAICAN DARK RUM FRENCH TOAST
|$12.99
Sliced French bread soaked in cinnamon, brown sugar and dark rum then grilled golden brown with choice of applewood smoked bacon or smoky sausage links
More about The Pink Dinghy
SANDWICHES
The Pink Dinghy
609 19th Street, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Brussels
|$10.00
chorizo, golden raisins
|Empanadas
|$10.00
lamb and pinenut
|Al Pastor
|$16.00
pulled pork sandwhich
More about Simple Eats on Shore Dr
Simple Eats on Shore Dr
3152 Shore Dr, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Farmhouse Bacon Cheese Burger
|$16.00
Brasstown Grass Fed Beef / Cheddar / Smokehouse Bacon / Greens / Tomato / Brioche Bun / Aioli
|Tacos
|$20.00
NC Shrimp / Seasoned Fish / BBQ Chicken / Cabbage / Black Bean House Salsa / Siracha Aioli / 3 Corn or Flour Tortillas (Choice of 1)
|Schmidty
|$13.00
House Roasted Turkey Breast / Smokehouse Bacon / Cheddar / Greens / Tomato / Aioli / French or 8 Grain
More about 1608 Crafthouse
HAMBURGERS
1608 Crafthouse
1608 Pleasure House Rd, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Lamb Burger
|$15.00
Border Springs Lamb, Curry Aioli, Pea Shoots. Served with a simple salad
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$14.00
Crusted with Apple Smoked Bacon, Stuffed with White American Cheese
|Margarita Pizza
|$10.00
Traditional Neapolitan Style Pizza, with San Marzano Tomato Sauce, House-made Mozzarella & Fresh Basil