Virginia Beach breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Virginia Beach

Bay Local Eatery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Bay Local Eatery

2917 Shore Dr, Virgina Beach

Avg 4.7 (1324 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
JUST RIGHT$14.99
Shrimp and Grits done our way. Sauteed with onions, andouille sausage, and sweet peppers over cheese grits, topped with crispy applewood smoked bacon and smoky sausage gravy. Served with toast
HOME FRIES$3.99
NOT AVAILABLE AFTER 4PM
ONE LOVE$12.99
Three eggs any style, arugula salad, half grilled avocado, choice of bacon, sausage, or turkey bacon, home fries or Parmesan tots. Choice of toast or warm tortillas
More about Bay Local Eatery
The Egg Bistro image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Egg Bistro

2129 General Booth Blvd, Virgina Beach

Avg 4.6 (2984 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dig In$12.99
Three eggs* scrambled with green
peppers, onions, tomatoes and
cheddar cheese. Piled high on top of
housemade home fries. Served with
your choice of bacon or sausage
links (turkey or pork) or patties. Try
it with Dave's creamy roasted garlic
and pepper sauce.
CYO Omelet$10.99
Choice of one meat, two veggies and one cheese
Additional meats (1.99 each • Additional cheeses or veggies 99¢ each)
BYO Breakfast Sandwich$8.99
Choice of bread topped with two
eggs* any style, your choice of
bacon, peppered bacon, turkey
links, sliced turkey, pork sausage
links/patties or ham, topped with
your choice of cheese
More about The Egg Bistro
Redhead Bay Cafe image

SEAFOOD

Redhead Bay Cafe

605 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.9 (475 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Biscuits & Gravy$14.00
Buttermilk biscuit loaded with sausage gravy, tater-tots, signature scrambled eggs, bacon bits, and cheddar cheese
Loaded Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Flour tortilla filled with signature scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, onions, cheese, tater-tots, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served w/one side
Sunday Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried chicken, signature scrambled eggs, bacon, provolone cheese, avocado, mayo, and cilnatro-lime ranch drizzle. Served w/one side
More about Redhead Bay Cafe
SESSION image

 

SESSION

2973 Shore Drive suite 104, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Roasted Vegetable Bowl$12.00
roasted broccoli, sautéed spinach, root vegetable hash, pickled red onion, egg, basil dressing
The Classic$8.50
egg, cheese + greens
Shroom & Pesto Flatbread$12.50
crimini mushrooms, house pesto, cherry tomato, arugula, goat cheese, hot honey drizzle
More about SESSION
The Egg Bistro image

FRENCH FRIES

The Egg Bistro

1033 Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.7 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sandbridge$13.99
Jumbo shrimp, bacon, spinach,
tomatoes, garlic and mozzarella
cheese, topped with hollandaise
sauce.
Chicken & Waffles$12.99
Belgian waffle topped with house battered fried chicken breast with a side of caramel bourbon sauce. Served with hash browns or grits
Waffle$10.99
Fresh Belgian waffle topped with whipped butter. Warm syrup on the side.
More about The Egg Bistro
Baker's Crust image

 

Baker's Crust

1628 Laskin Rd Suite 704, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado Toast$11.50
DE-Brownie$3.00
PZ-PepSausMush$16.00
More about Baker's Crust
Bay Local Eatery image

 

Bay Local Eatery

972 Laskin Road Ste A, Virgina Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
FRIED CHICKEN & WAFFLES$14.99
Fresh fried chicken, a crispy house made Belgian waffle and two eggs any style. Served with butter and a side of home fries or tots. Wash it down with a can of Budweiser in a brown paper bag (Must be 21 years+)
BANGING BALLS$15.99
Crab balls sprinkled with Parmesan cheese,Old Bay,melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and bacon crumbles topped with Cajun aioli
JAMAICAN DARK RUM FRENCH TOAST$12.99
Sliced French bread soaked in cinnamon, brown sugar and dark rum then grilled golden brown with choice of applewood smoked bacon or smoky sausage links
More about Bay Local Eatery
The Pink Dinghy image

SANDWICHES

The Pink Dinghy

609 19th Street, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Brussels$10.00
chorizo, golden raisins
Empanadas$10.00
lamb and pinenut
Al Pastor$16.00
pulled pork sandwhich
More about The Pink Dinghy
Simple Eats on Shore Dr image

 

Simple Eats on Shore Dr

3152 Shore Dr, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (509 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Farmhouse Bacon Cheese Burger$16.00
Brasstown Grass Fed Beef / Cheddar / Smokehouse Bacon / Greens / Tomato / Brioche Bun / Aioli
Tacos$20.00
NC Shrimp / Seasoned Fish / BBQ Chicken / Cabbage / Black Bean House Salsa / Siracha Aioli / 3 Corn or Flour Tortillas (Choice of 1)
Schmidty$13.00
House Roasted Turkey Breast / Smokehouse Bacon / Cheddar / Greens / Tomato / Aioli / French or 8 Grain
More about Simple Eats on Shore Dr
1608 Crafthouse image

HAMBURGERS

1608 Crafthouse

1608 Pleasure House Rd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.7 (1537 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lamb Burger$15.00
Border Springs Lamb, Curry Aioli, Pea Shoots. Served with a simple salad
Bacon Cheeseburger$14.00
Crusted with Apple Smoked Bacon, Stuffed with White American Cheese
Margarita Pizza$10.00
Traditional Neapolitan Style Pizza, with San Marzano Tomato Sauce, House-made Mozzarella & Fresh Basil
More about 1608 Crafthouse
Baker's Crust image

 

Baker's Crust

3388 Princess Anne Road, #311, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Baker's Crust
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD

Margie & Ray's Crabhouse 2

1240 Sandbridge Rd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
More about Margie & Ray's Crabhouse 2

