SOL - Mount Pleasant

A SOUTHERN TAKE ON SOUTHWEST FLAVORS - SOL blends bold flavors of the Southwest with our own Southern culinary influences. We like to keep things fresh. With a focus on dishes that let seasonal ingredients and select spices shine. The real star of our kitchen is our wood fire grill, and all menu items—from sauces to salsas to handcrafted cocktails—start from scratch and are made to order. All tequilas are 100% agave, citrus fruits are juiced daily, and avocados aren't cut until you order guacamole.

1101 Stockade Lane

Popular Items

Chicken Chimichanga$13.00
crispy flour tortilla, filled with chicken, black beans, pico de gallo, cheese. served with red & green chile, sour cream, queso, salsa fresco
Carne Asada Steak & Rice Bowl$16.00
marinated steak, charred corn, black, beans, avocado, four pepper relish, chipotle sauce, queso fresco
Cheeseburger$8.00
Mexican Street Corn Soup$7.00
chipotle cream, charred corn, cotija cheese, cilantro
Kids Cheeseburger$7.00
Grilled Salmon & Rice Bowl$16.00
red chile glaze, citrus crema, black beans, radish, corn, avocado
Extra Chips
Wood-Fire Grilled Salmon$18.00
red chile glazed, tomato bacon relish, fresh avocado. served over roasted poblano & smoked gouda grits
Southwest Tuna Salad$16.00
chile-rubbed tuna seared rare, charred corn, pickled red onions, black beans, avocado, roasted pepitas, lime vinaigrette
2oz Guacamole$2.00
Location

1101 Stockade Lane

Mt Pleasant SC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
