Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Naruto in
Davis Square
/
Somerville
/
Davis Square
/
Naruto
Davis Square restaurants that serve naruto
GenkiYa - Somerville
246 Elm Street, Somerville
No reviews yet
Naruto
$9.95
Shrimp, crab stick, avocado, flying-fish roe rolled in cucumber with spicy mayo on top and light vinegar sauce
More about GenkiYa - Somerville
Sugidama Soba and Izakaya
234 Elm Street, Somerville
No reviews yet
Naruto
$10.00
More about Sugidama Soba and Izakaya
Browse other tasty dishes in Davis Square
Chocolate Cake
Nachos
Bisque
Waffles
Chips And Salsa
Hot Chocolate
Gnocchi
Fried Rice
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(701 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(79 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(129 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(352 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(498 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(191 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(380 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(759 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(419 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston