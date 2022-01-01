Go
Toast

Somewhere In Time Cafe - Mystic

Come in and enjoy!

3175 Gold Star Highway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Irish$9.00
Corned beef hash & cheese. Served with toast.
Texas Toast French Toast$7.00
Topped with confectionary sugar.
egg & cheese with bacon on English muffin$5.00
Drew$10.00
avocado, bacon, tomato & Monterey Jack served with toast
Bacon$3.00
Corned Beef Hash$4.00
Sausage$3.00
Egg & cheese with sausage on English muffin$5.00
Burrito$10.00
Eggs, sausage, black beans, salsa & cheddar in a wrap topped with salsa & cheddar. Served with home fries and sour cream.
Buttermilk Pancakes$7.00
See full menu

Location

3175 Gold Star Highway

Mystic CT

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rio Salado

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mango's Wood-Fired Pizza Co.

No reviews yet

Real Pizza...Real Good!

Jealous Monk

No reviews yet

Gather your friends, family, and/or co workers ... and enjoy one of the newest pubs in Mystic! And -- while you are there -- join the Monk Club, an exclusive membership opportunity, for specials, new brews, a cool tee-shirt, and your very own Monk mug! Summer 2017 - Large outdoor bier garden & bar.

Pink Basil - Mystic

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston