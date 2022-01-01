Go
Sons of Boston

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

19 Union St • $$

Avg 4.2 (439 reviews)

Popular Items

Street Corn$10.00
Grilled corn on the cob drizzled with garlic aioli, dusted with Parmesan cheese and fresh herbs
Wings$15.00
Roasted jumbo drumsticks and flats fried crispy with 8 to an order. Choice of House-made Buffalo, Blackberry BBQ, Sweet Chili, or Garlic Parmesan
Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Grilled or fried chicken, Romaine lettuce, tomato on toasted ciabatta
Plain, Buffalo, Ranch, BBQ, Honey Mustard
Side House Salad$3.00
Lobster Bisque Bowl$13.00
Creamy and salty bisque flavored by Maine lobster and topped with fresh picked lobster meat
Loaded Lobster Roll$31.00
5oz fresh lobster meat in a brioche bun
Hot - Poached in butter and cream
Cold - Tossed with mayo, celery and lettuce
Po' Boy - Tempura battered and fried lobster meat with remoulade and lettuce
Mac & Cheese$14.00
Baked four cheese macaroni topped with grated Parmesan
Breaded Chicken Bites$14.00
Breaded marinated chicken bites fried to order with a choice of House-made Buffalo, Blackberry BBQ, Sweet Chili, or Garlic Parmesan
Sports
Seating
Delivery
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

19 Union St

Boston MA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Antico Forno is billed as "The Most Authentic Italian Restaurant," and we're hard pressed to argue. This mainstay in Boston's North End manages a cozy mom-and-pop atmosphere with world-class traditional cuisine. Entrees like Saltimbocca di Pollo and Linguine al Frutti di Mare hearken back to the old country, but Antico Forno is best known for its brick-oven pizzas piled high with house-made Italian sausages and mozzarella.

