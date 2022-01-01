Go
Toast

Southern Yankee

Comfortable restaurant and patio with rotating Southern Yankee beers, seasonal fare, and crafted cocktails.

1312 W. Alabama

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Truffle Fries$11.00
white truffle drizzle, parmigiano-reggiano, beer-battered fries, house-made aioli, ketchup available upon request
Heirloom Tomato Caprese$14.00
Sliced heirloom tomatoes, cilingeli mozzarella, balsamic reduction, extra virgin olive oil, herbed puree, fresh basil, rosemary garlic flat bread
Sweet & Spicy Pepperoni$17.00
pomodoro, mozzarella, pepperoni, local honey, chili oil, cayenne
Fish and Chips$24.00
'Who's Paul?' pale ale battered flounder, beer battered fries, and house made aioli
Meat Lovers$18.00
pomodoro, mozzarella, pepperoni, italian sausage, applewood bacon, red onion
Hummus$16.00
house-made roasted garlic hummus, crispy spiced chickpeas, olive oil, harissa aioli, house-made flatbread, petite carrots, cucumbers, red bell peppers
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Crispy chicken breast in buffalo sauce, gorgonzola cream, lettuce, tomato, mayo, challah bun, beer-battered fries.
Southern Yankee Craft Burger$17.00
8oz Ground Beef, slow dough challah bun, jalapeno bacon jam, pimento cream cheese, crispy onion straws, romaine lettuce, tomato, house pickles, and beer battered fries
Spicy Goat$19.00
roasted garlic oil, mozzarella, prosciutto, goat cheese, baby arugula, mango habanero glaze
Crafthouse Caesar Salad$11.00
crisp romaine lettuce, parmigiano-reggiano, garlic toasted croutons, house-made caesar dressing
See full menu

Location

1312 W. Alabama

Houston TX

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

93' Til

No reviews yet

Comfy neighborhood spot with great food and better music! Dog friendly

JuiceLand

No reviews yet

Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

Anvil Bar & Refuge

No reviews yet

Classic Cocktails To-Go!

One Fifth Red Sauce Italian

No reviews yet

We are collecting an 18% service charge with every order. If you have any issues, please call us at (713) 955-1024. Thank you for your orders and continued support during this difficult time. We appreciate each and every one of you!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston