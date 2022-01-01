Go
Toast
  • /
  • Irvine
  • /
  • Southern Spice - Irvine

Southern Spice - Irvine

Explore a sea of flavours & signature dishes from diverse regions of India at Southern Spice.

3850 Barranca Pkwy, Suite O

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Butter Chicken (GF)$15.99
Tandoor roasted shredded chicken cooked in butter cream and rich tomato gravy
Vijayawada Biryani$13.99
Special flavoured rice layered with meat or veggies and tossed in a spicy sauce. Staple of Vijayawada. House Favourite
Samosa (2)$5.99
Triangular fried pastry with a savory filling of spiced vegetables or minced Lamb
Tikka Masala (GF)$15.99
Cubed pieces marinated in tandoor spice, cooked in the tandoor on a skewer. House Favourite
Chapathi$1.99
Whole wheat bread cooked on a flat griddle
Butter Naan$2.99
Indian flatbread cooked in a tandoor and topped with butter
Tikka Biryani (GF)$14.99
Hyderabad Dum biryani rice layered with Tikka pieces tossed in flavorful sauce
Garlic Naan$3.99
Indian flatbread flavored with garlic & butter
Hyderabad Dum Biryani (GF)$13.99
Veggies, Chicken or Goat cooked in basmati rice with special herbs and spices; served with raita and sauce.
Dosa (V)$8.99
A thin crepe made from batter consisting of lentils and rice.
See full menu

Location

3850 Barranca Pkwy, Suite O

Irvine CA

Sunday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Paradise Bowls Irvine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Paris Baguette

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

DonerG

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Cut

No reviews yet

Quality, Freshness & Tradition Redefined!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston