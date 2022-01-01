Go
Toast

Spark Restaurant & Bar

Come in and enjoy!

Has location - under contruction

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

Has location - under contruction

Chicago IL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Wrigleyville

No reviews yet

Best Damn Chicken in the State!
- Your Mom

Uncommon Ground-Lakeview

No reviews yet

LUNCH AND DINNER EVERY DAY. BRUNCH ON SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS. OUR MENU’S FEATURE CONTEMPORARY COMFORT CUISINE WITH AN EMPHASIS ON SEASONAL, REGIONAL AND ORGANIC INGREDIENTS.
1ST CERTIFIED ORGANIC BREWERY
IN ILLINOIS! INDEPENDENTLY OWNED AND OPERATED BY UNCOMMON GROUND. LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR BREWING PROCESS AND WHY WE BREW ORGANIC!

Trace

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Coalfire

No reviews yet

Unpretentious neighborhood pizzeria and cocktail lounge using the best local ingredients we can find!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston