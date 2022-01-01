Spark Restaurant & Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Has location - under contruction
Location
Has location - under contruction
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Wrigleyville
Best Damn Chicken in the State!
- Your Mom
Uncommon Ground-Lakeview
LUNCH AND DINNER EVERY DAY. BRUNCH ON SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS. OUR MENU’S FEATURE CONTEMPORARY COMFORT CUISINE WITH AN EMPHASIS ON SEASONAL, REGIONAL AND ORGANIC INGREDIENTS.
1ST CERTIFIED ORGANIC BREWERY
IN ILLINOIS! INDEPENDENTLY OWNED AND OPERATED BY UNCOMMON GROUND. LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR BREWING PROCESS AND WHY WE BREW ORGANIC!
Trace
Come in and enjoy!!
Coalfire
Unpretentious neighborhood pizzeria and cocktail lounge using the best local ingredients we can find!