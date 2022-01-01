Spectrum Kitchen

Go
400 Spectrum Center Dr

Popular Items

Asian Chicken Salad$12.00
chicken, soba noodle, slaw mix, mango, sesame ginger dressing
Tempura Tacos$9.00
(3) crispy tempura shrimp tacos; crunchy slaw, sweet chili aioli, jalapeno, corn tortilla
**Substitutions not available
Beef Burger$10.00
single beef patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion
Poke Nachos$11.00
Ahi, crispy wontons, siracha mayo, edamame, cucumber, sesame seeds, green onion, avocado
Cobb Salad$11.00
romaine, chicken, bacon, egg, avocado, tomato, blue cheese
Salmon Bowl$13.00
quinoa, faro, cucumber, spinach, blistered tomato, balsamic glaze
Basic Burrito$6.00
egg, cheddar, tots
choice of one; red salsa, green salsa, ranch, or spicy aioli
Turkey Club$10.00
bacon, provolone, avocado, tomato, red onion, adobo aioli, torpedo roll
Bacon Burrito$7.00
egg, bacon, tater tots, cheese, flour tortilla
choice of sauce or salsa
Irvine CA

SundayClosed
Monday8:30 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 1:30 pm
Friday8:30 am - 1:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
