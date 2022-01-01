Go
Stake Chophouse & Bar

Stake Chophouse & Bar is a boutique restaurant nestled in the heart of Coronado offering a culinary experience unlike any other.
Stake is distinguished by its selection of fine USDA Prime, Dry Aged, and Wagyu Beef cuts.
Using only the highest quality ingredients, Stake offers an extensive selection of fresh seasonal seafood flown in daily from around the world.

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

1309 Orange Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (2177 reviews)

Popular Items

Dry Aged Burger$24.00
Classic Wedge Salad$16.00
Iceberg Lettuce, Point Reyes Blue Cheese, Sun Dried Tomato, Bacon Lardon
Bacon Steak$19.00
Thick Cut Bacon
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Formal
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

1309 Orange Ave

Coronado CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

