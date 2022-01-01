Go
Steelbound Brewing

Hand crafted beer and cocktails and fresh, never frozen food in Ellicottville, NY!

6600 US 219

Popular Items

Soft Pretzels$10.00
Served with Steelbound beer cheese.
Stuffed Banana Peppers$11.00
Buttermilk Tenders$15.00
Grilled Turkey Avocado & Bacon$12.00
Turkey, bacon, swiss, tomato and avocado aioli on toasted sourdough bread with chips.
Fish fry$15.00
Steelbound Burger$14.00
Our house made burger with lettuce, tomato, onion & cheddar on a brioche bun with a side of fries.
Bacon Blue Balls Burger$16.00
Our house blend burger with IPA caramelized onions, our Steelbound Blue Balls BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato and blue cheese on a brioche bun with a side of fries.
K-Cheeseburger & Fries$7.00
K-Chicken Fingers & Fries$7.00
Cheese Curds$10.00
Yancy's Fancy cheese curds fried in our steel bound beer batter, served with sirracha ranch.
Location

6600 US 219

Ellicottville NY

Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
