Tacos in Stewartville

2 Brothers Bar & Grill
101 10th st. NW, Stewartville
|Fish Taco
|$13.00
Lightly battered walleye, revol blend lettuce, fresh pico de gallo & elote fish sauce
|Taco
|$15.00
Seasoned Beef, pico de gallo, blk olives, nacho cheese chips
|Taco
|$12.00
Revol lettuce blend, black bean corn salsa & lime infused cream sauce
Seth's Downunder Bar and Grill - 115 S Main St
115 S Main St, Stewartville
|Kids Mini Tacos
|$4.75
|Mini Tacos
|$7.00