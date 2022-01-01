Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Stewartville

Stewartville restaurants
Stewartville restaurants that serve fish and chips

2 Brothers Bar and Grill image

 

2 Brothers Bar & Grill

101 10th st. NW, Stewartville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Walleye Fish N' Chips$15.00
Fresh water caught walleye, lightly breaded, served with pub chips and coleslaw.
Banner pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Seth's Downunder Bar and Grill - 115 S Main St

115 S Main St, Stewartville

Avg 4.7 (175 reviews)
Takeout
Fish N Chips$14.00
Battered cod, fillets with side of pub chips, slaw, and toast.
