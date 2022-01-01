Go
Stina is a Mediterranean restaurant, with a wood burning oven. From rustic smoked kissed pizza to Turkish Pide, to crispy layers of filo borek, Stina is an experience. with a full menu of delights. a tour of the Mediterranean .For now we have outdoor seating with heaters and delightful garden setting that is urban chic. We also offer takeout and now delivery too!

1705 Snyder Ave

Popular Items

Falafel Appetizer NEW!!$10.00
crispy fried Falafel(5), tahini, tzatziki, pickled things! A great starter to a meal!
Chicken Shawarma$13.00
Spit roasted chicken thighs, baharat spice, house made pita, hummus, pickles , tabouleh, tahini
Margherita Pizza, with fresh buffalo mozzerella, tomato sauce, fresh basil$15.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce and basil
The Standard Pizza, three cheeses, tomata sauce, oregano$15.00
Basil, oregano, fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, parmesan and tomato sauce
Mediterranean Dips$13.00
Hummus, Tzatziki (Greek yogurt, cucumber fresh herbs, and melitzanosalata(Greek style eggplant salad) with olives, pickled vegetables and pita
Moroccan Chicken Kebab$17.00
Moroccan Chicken Kebabs with tabouleh, tzaziki, pita and pickled vegetables
Spicy Soppressata Pizza, drizzled with honey, fresh buffalo mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, spicey soppresata, fresh basil$17.00
Soppressata, honey, fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, parmesan and tomato sauce
Roni Cups Pizza, with buffalo mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, tomato sauce, fresh basil, ezzo "cupping" pepperoni$17.00
Pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, parmesan and tomato sauce
Fattoosh$14.00
Ripe Tomato, cucumber, red onion, kal;amata olives, crumbled feta, torn pita, sumac, red wine vinaigrette
Extra Pita$2.00
House Made wood fired pita bread, drizzled with olive oil and dusted with zataar
Location

Philadelphia PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
