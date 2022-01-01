Stina
Stina is a Mediterranean restaurant, with a wood burning oven. From rustic smoked kissed pizza to Turkish Pide, to crispy layers of filo borek, Stina is an experience. with a full menu of delights. a tour of the Mediterranean .For now we have outdoor seating with heaters and delightful garden setting that is urban chic. We also offer takeout and now delivery too!
Popular Items
Location
1705 Snyder Ave
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
