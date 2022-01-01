Go
Strip-T's Restaurant image
Barbeque

Strip-T's Restaurant

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

93 School St

Watertown, MA 02472

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

93 School St, Watertown MA 02472

The Dons BBQ

Scheduled Orders Available Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday Only.

Shiraz Persian Cuisine

Shiraz Cuisine is an upscale, modern Middle-Eastern restaurant located in Watertown. It is only minutes outside the busy city traffic. Shiraz offers the elegance of a city setting with an intimate ambiance and private parking.
From romantic dinners to large social events, we work hard to personalize every specific detail to meet your taste.
Persian cuisine is one of the oldest and most notable in the world. At Shiraz, you will be served healthy and fresh food, made to order. Shiraz is known for its’ hearty meats which are marinated and skewered onto kebabs until perfection.
A good wine makes a great meal even better! That’s why we offer a full bar and superb international wine selection that's reasonably priced to complement your dinner selection.

La Bodega -by salts

Spanish-Uruguayan inspired farm to table cuisine cooked over wood fire to be enjoyed in the comfort of your home.

Uncommon Grounds

Dine-in or Take-out on the best breakfast & lunch items around!!
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Strip-T's Restaurant

