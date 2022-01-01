Go
Toast

Stronghouse Brew Pub

Located in downtown Telluride, the on-site brewery serves alpine pub food in a historic 1892 stone building. Named "Top 5 Brewpub" by USAToday. Open for beer, lunch & dinner. Full bar. Heated patio. Wheelchair accessible.

283 South Fir St. • $$$

Avg 4.7 (88 reviews)

Popular Items

Warm Salted Bavarian Pretzel$8.95
Served with Pub Mustard / Option to Add Beer Cheese Dipping Sauce
Grain Bowl$13.95
Organic Red Quinoa, Farrow, Brown Rice, Kale Slaw, Brussels Sprouts, Roasted Winter Squash, Tomato, Carrot, Green Onion, Apple, Bell Pepper, Fresh Herbs, Maple Cider Vinaigrette / Option to Add Beer Brined Chicken, Drop Biscuit
Pork Green Chili$10.95
with Pork / Option to Add Drop Biscuit
House Made Corned Brisket$18.95
Apple Cider Sauerkraut, Beer Cheese Sauce, Pub Mustard, Toasted Multi-grain Bread
Caesar Salad$10.95
Baby Romaine, Toasted Pretzel Croutons / Option to Add Beer Brined Chicken, Drop Biscuit
Bratwurst$8.95
(Pork and Beef) Apple Cider Sauerkraut, Pub Mustard / Option to Add Fries and Beer Cheese Dipping Sauce
Alpine Mac & Cheese$11.95
With Toasted Pretzel Dust / Choice of Fries or Salad
Pork Schnitzel$16.95
Hand breaded Cutlet, Lemon-Caper Aioli, Fried Egg, Pub Mustard, on a Toasted Kaiser Roll
Veggie Carrot Dog$8.95
(Vegetarian) Pickle Relish, Apple Cider Sauerkraut, Pub Mustard / Option to Add Fries and Beer Cheese Dipping Sauce
Beer Brined Half Chicken$16.95
Pan Drippings, Drop Biscuit / Choice of Fries or Salad
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating

Location

283 South Fir St.

Telluride CO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cosmopolitan Restaurant

No reviews yet

Chef/Owner Chad Scothorn offers an eclectic menu with generous portions and outstanding ingredients. His seasonal menu offers diverse cuisines, including French, American and Thai. Though the overall approach is "fusion," you'll never find crossed cultures on one plate. No matter what you order, the Cosmo has the perfect complementary wine. Located at the at Oak Street Gondola in the Hotel Columbia, we are open daily for indoor dining 5-9pm.
For the "Pronto” take-out menu, order on our website or download the Toast Take Out app and place an order for pickup daily 5-8pm. For reservations, visit OpenTable or give us a call!

Wood Ear

No reviews yet

Texas smokehouse classics meet global cuisine at this whiskey centric cocktail bar in Telluride’s historic Roma building.
Now seating by reservation only.

Siam

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

DO NOT USE! Cosmo

No reviews yet

48-hour Advance Order Only

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston