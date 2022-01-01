SubTerra Kitchen & Cellar

Go
Located in Oregon Wine Country, SubTerra invites you to celebrate simple food and bold flavors from local farms and purveyors.
Growing up in Guatemala, Javier learned that hospitality and sharing food with one’s guests is one of the most important things you can do. No matter who you are or where you come from, the gift of hospitality was demonstrated time and again. This idea, so ingrained in my identity, is the driving force behind SubTerra.
This is one of the things that Stephanie and Javier came to appreciate about each other, how much life happens over a meal! No matter where you are in the world, life happens around the table. From the everyday, to the great moments in life, we want SubTerra to be a place where people come together to create new memories, connect with each other, to celebrate and be celebrated, nurture relationships, and foster community over a great meal.
Welcome to our house!
Javier & Stephanie

1505 E Portland Road Suite 101

Ice Cream Special$9.00
Chicken$29.00
ICE CREAM$7.00
Soup of the Day$10.00
BREAD large$8.00
Mixed Greens
Steak$49.00
Location

1505 E Portland Road Suite 101

Newberg OR

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
