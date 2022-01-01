Go
Summerfield Tea Bar

Come in and enjoy!

12460 S Euclid St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Popcorn Chicken$6.50
Comes with sweet and sour sauce
Tropical Beach$5.50
Strawberry and lychee, with a green tea base, topped with lychee jelly and chia seeds
Sunset Tea$5.50
Passion fruit and peach, with a black tea base, topped with crystal boba, chia seeds, and aloe vera
Rainbow Tea$5.50
Strawberry, mango, and peach, with a green tea base, topped with crystal boba, chia seeds, and rainbow jelly
The Legendary Oreo$7.00
Cookies and cream shake, topped with honey boba
Original Milk Tea$5.50
Topped with grass jelly & honey boba
Brown Bear Boba$6.00
topped with honey boba and special milk foam
House French Fries$6.50
Comes with ketchup
Strawberry Tornado$6.00
Topped with cream cheese
Aloha$5.50
Peach, raspberry, lychee, and passion fruit, with a green tea base, topped with mango stars and chia seeds
Location

12460 S Euclid St

Garden Grove CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
