Supreme Dumplings

We proudly deliver moments of joy to our team members, customers and the communities we serve.

14603 Northeast 20th Street #Unit 4B

Popular Items

Supreme Tan Tan Noodles$9.00
Pork Chop Fried Rice$15.00
Shrimp & Pork Wontons$8.00
Szechuan Spicy Xiao Long Bao (8)$13.00
Supreme Pork Xiao Long Bao (8)$11.00
8 pieces
Pan-Fried Leek Pie (3)$8.00
Crab & Pork Xiao Long Bao (8)$14.00
8 pieces
Supreme Spicy Pork Wontons$7.50
To-Go Utensils
Maximum 4 utensil set per order.
Please ask our staff in store if you need more. Thank you
Shrimp & Pork Xiao Long Bao (8)$12.00
8 pieces
Location

Bellevue WA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
