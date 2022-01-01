Supreme Dumplings
We proudly deliver moments of joy to our team members, customers and the communities we serve.
14603 Northeast 20th Street #Unit 4B
Popular Items
Location
14603 Northeast 20th Street #Unit 4B
Bellevue WA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pho Hoa & Jazen Tea
Pho Hoa & Jazen Tea
Dough Zone - Overlake
Dough Zone Dumpling House was established in Seattle in 2014. The motivation behind the creation of Dough Zone was a desire to bring traditional homemade Chinese comfort food into a modern setting. We specialize in authentic Chinese buns like Q-Bao (Pan Fried Buns), Xiao Long Bao (Soup Dumplings), and a variety of distinct, regional Chinese noodles.
Bai Tong Thai
SERVING AUTHENTIC THAI FOOD
SINCE 1989. Come in and enjoy!
Swish Swish
Delicious, healthy, hot-pot!!