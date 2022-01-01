Sushi House
Local favorite Sushi restaurant!
1107 Lake St
Popular Items
Location
1107 Lake St
Oak Park IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Katy's Dumplings - Oak Park
Best Chinese Food In Town!
Tre Sorelle Ristorante
Come on in and enjoy!
Lake Street Kitchen + Bar
Family-owned + Farm-to-table American fare, craft beers + cocktails, plus global wines in a rustic spot in the heart of Oak Park!
Connolly's Public House
Come in and enjoy!