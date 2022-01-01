Go
Sushi House

1107 Lake St

Popular Items

Crab Rangoon$7.95
Crab stick, cream cheese, and green onion in a wonton and wok-fried. 4 pieces.
California Roll$5.95
Crab stick, avocado, masago, and cucumber
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.95
Tuna, crunch crumbs, and spicy mayo
Edamame$5.95
Boiled and lightly salted soybeans in shell.
Sake (A) Sushi$3.45
Fresh Salmon
Godzilla Roll$12.95
Shrimp tempuras, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, with crunchy crumb coating. Topped with wasabi mayo and eel sauce.
Gyoza$6.95
Wok-fried Japanese pork pot-stickers with ponzu sauce. 6 pieces.
Sweet Potato Roll$4.95
Vegetarian. Wok-fried sweet potato in light tempura batter
Fire Dragon Roll$14.95
Shrimp tempuras, kanikama topped with seared fresh salmon and super-white tuna, unagi sauce and spicy mayo.
Miso Soup$2.95
Soy bean soup with green scallion, wake seaweed, and tofu.
