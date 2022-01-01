Sushi Maki

K Pizza

K Pizza is a traditional Roman Style Pizzeria. “Pizza al Taglio” or loosely translated to “Pizza by the Cut” is a staple of Roman street food. Our Pizzas are baked in blue steal pans in a dual-temperature oven, then cut with scissors into rectangles or squares, and served. The crust is light, airy, chewy, and crunchy all at the same time due to the dough’s high hydration and the 72-144 hours of cold fermentation. Toppings are limitless and range from just mozzarella to truffles, gourmet salumi, and fresh vegetables. K Pizza also offers “Take and Bake” pizza available all day, every day. We parbake our dough shells and offer Bianca (no sauce), Rossa (w/tomato sauce), and Mozzarella (tomato sauce and mozzarella). Customers can purchase toppings separately or top at home with their favorite ingredients, then finish baking in their home oven.

