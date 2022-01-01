Go
Sweet Fire Donna's

A Neighborhood Restaurant serving perfectly smoked BBQ and House made side dishes.. All of our meats are smoked low and slow in our Southern Pride smoker. We are offering curbside pickup, indoor dining and patio seating. We carry Craft Beer, Premium Whiskey, Speciality cocktails, and our Unique Retro Soda's.

SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

510 John Carlyle St • $$

Avg 4.2 (2687 reviews)

Popular Items

Donna's Sweet Cornbread$2.50
Served Warm and Made with Love. Don't forget the Butter & Honey!
Pick 2 Meat$16.95
Pick 2 Meats plus 2 House-Made Sides and 1 piece of Cornbread. *If you would like a half pound of just one meat, please leave a note in Special Instructions.*
Collard Greens - GF$3.95
Named after Donna's Mom, (Her name is Mammy) This is her SECRET recipe. We promise you these Greens will transport you right down to South Carolina!
*Contains Pulled Pork*
Pit Master Nachos
**CUSTOMER FAVE** SFD's Famous Nachos loaded with Fiery Cheese Sauce, Original BBQ Sauce, Pico de Gallo, Jalepenos and Creamy Coleslaw. Your choice of Protein.
Bread Pudding$5.95
**CUSTOMER FAVE** Heavenly Bread Pudding made with Love and drizzled in Bourbon Crème Anglaise. (No nuts or fruit)
BBQ Chicken Egg Rolls$6.95
Pulled chicken, bbq sauce, scallions, citrus chipotle mayo.
Fried Pickles$6.95
Fried Pickle Chips served with Alabama BBQ Sauce
Pick 3 Meat$18.95
Pick 3 Meats plus 2 House-Made Sides and 1 piece of Cornbread. *If you would like a half pound or three quarters of a pound of just one meat, please leave a note in Special Instructions.*
Pulled Pork Sandwich$7.45
Our seasoned and slow smoked Pork on a Potato Kaiser roll. The Pork is pulled to order and you add the sauce.
Fiery Mac & Cheese$3.95
**CUSTOMER FAVE** Tender Pasta wrapped in a blanket of Fiery, Rich & Cheesy Sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

510 John Carlyle St

Alexandria VA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

