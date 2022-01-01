SWEET TOAST CAFÉ

Go
Breakfast and lunch with delicious complimentary mini donuts

2035 S Washington Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Side crispy bacon$5.00
Breakfast Sammie Sandwich$12.00
Golden Grilled Sourdough Bread, American Cheese, Bacon, and Two Eggs Your Way
Brioche French Toast Combo$14.00
Brioche French Toast, (2) Eggs Any Style,
choice of meat
Vegan Breakfast Bowl$12.00
Farmer's potatoes, sautéed onions, mushrooms, black beans, spinach, jalapeños and tofu.
Served with a slice of Turano's Vegan certified bread.
Pancake Combo$13.00
(2) Buttermilk Pancakes, (2) Eggs Any Style, choice of Bacon or sausage.
Eggs with/Crispy Bacon$11.00
Meat-Lover's Bowl$13.50
Ham, Sausage, Bacon, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella, Cheddar.
2 eggs any Style
Down Home Bowl$14.00
Farmer's Potatoes, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Green Pepper, Onions, Cheddar Cheese and homemade sausage gravy. Topped with 2 Eggs Your Way.
BYO Omelette$13.00
Select Up to Four Ingredients, Includes choice of Toast, English Muffin, or Buttermilk Pancakes. Served With Jimmy's Potatoes or Hash browns.
Ingredients Available - Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Smoked Sausage, Tomato, Onion, Zucchini, Spinach, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Corn, Kale, Jalapeños, American Cheese, White American Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Swiss Cheese, and Mozzarella, and Feta Cheeses.
Side Farmer's Potatoes$4.00
Location

2035 S Washington Street

Naperville IL

Sunday7:10 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:10 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:10 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:10 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:10 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:10 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

