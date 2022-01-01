Go
Toast

SYRUP

At SYRUP our goal is to provide you with an elevated breakfast and lunch experience. Throughout our menu you'll find quality ingredients like cage free eggs, Tillamook Cheddar, local Butcher On the Block meats and made from scratch syrups.

2555 West Bunker Hill Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Omelette Mile High$14.00
Diced ham off the bone, sauteed onions, green peppers and melted Tillamook cheddar.
Crepes Nutella & Banana$12.50
Creamy chocolate hazelnut with fresh strawberries, sliced bananas and walnuts, topped with whipped cream.
Skillet Carnivore$14.50
Ham off the bone, thick cut hickory smoked bacon, sausage, onions, green peppers, crimini mushrooms and Tillamook cheddar
Omelette Santa Fe$15.00
Hickory smoked bacon, tomato, fresh avocado, Tillamook cheddar, chives, ranchero salsa and a seasoned crema drizzle.
Legendary Breakfast$13.00
Two cage free eggs and crispy seasoned potatoes
with choice of: hand pattied sausage, sausage links, thick cut hickory smoked bacon or 1/2 ham off the bone.
With choice of: two mini waffles, two pancakes, two crepes or two slices of french toast.
Skillet Cluck Cluck$14.50
Hand battered crispy chicken breast with green peppers, sauteed onions, mild chorizo sausage gravy and topped with hickory smoked chopped bacon, seasoned crema drizle and chives.
Buttermilk (3) Pancakes$10.00
Our soft and fluffy pancakes that will keep you coming back for more.
Hickory Smoked Bacon$4.00
Omelette The Butcher$15.00
Sausage, ham off the bone, hickory smoked bacon, tomatoes, green peppers, onion and Tillamook cheddar.
2 egg Classic Breakfast$11.50
Farm fresh, cage free eggs and crispy seasoned potatoes or Bob's Red Mill grits.
Choice of: sausage links, hand pattied sausage, hickory smoked bacon, JONES turkey bacon or ham off the bone.
See full menu

Location

2555 West Bunker Hill Drive

Algonquin IL

Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Burnt Toast Algonquin

No reviews yet

A modern restaurant with a neighborhood feel!
We begin each day with the highest quality of ingredients, and we're committed to offering our customers the freshest food possible. We believe that food prepared this way not only tastes better but is better for you.
Our values also extend to how we treat our guests. You can expect to feel comfortable, relaxed, satisfied, happy, (and full) when dining with us!
Burnt Toast Restaurants are 100% family-owned.
We're open daily year round, except Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.
Private facilities available at our Elgin location. Book your private party for any occasion at our Burnt Toast Elgin location. We have private and semi-private space available now for small to large groups.
Outdoor seating available at both our Elgin and Algonquin locations.
Contact us for more information.

May's Lounge - Lake in the Hills

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Thumka Indian Express

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Montarra Grill

No reviews yet

A hidden gem of the Northwest Suburbs. Come enjoy downtown dining without the drive!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston