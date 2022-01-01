Go
Tacotarian

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

No reviews yet

5025 Blue Diamond Road Suite 111

Las Vegas, NV 89139

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Dorado Taco$2.50
Deep fried corn tortilla, mashed potato, cheddar, lettuce, pico, crema
Barbacoa Taco$2.99
Corn tortilla , chili-braised jackfruit, onion, cilantro
Cali Burrito$14.99
Flour tortilla , stuffed with fries, choice of "meat", refried beans, nacho cheese, lettuce, guac, pico, crema and salsa Morita. served with a small salad , side of rice and black beans
Baja Taco$3.99
Flour tortilla , fried beer-battered avocado, cilantro-lime slaw, guac, pico, salsa Morita
Carne Asada Taco$2.99
Corn tortilla, seitan asada, with guacamole and pico
Asada Fries$10.99
Fries topped with refried beans, nacho cheese, pico, crema, pickled jalapeños, guacamole
Chorizo Taco$2.99
Corn tortilla, soy chorizo, pico, queso fresco
Gabacho Taco🌮$3.50
Crunchy corn shell , seasoned Beyond beef, lettuce, cheddar, crema and pico
Al Pastor Taco$2.99
Corn tortilla , Achiote marinated seitan, avocado crema, pineapple, pico and salsa Morita
Taco Platter$13.99
Choice of 3 tacos with a side of rice and beans
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

5025 Blue Diamond Road Suite 111, Las Vegas NV 89139

Directions

Tacotarian

