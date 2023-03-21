Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizzeria Tona

review star

No reviews yet

7750 South Jones Blvd Suite 103

103

Las Vegas, NV 89139

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Lg Supreme
Sm Cheese
Lg Carnivore

Pizza

Cheese

Sm Cheese

$11.99

Lg Cheese

$14.99

Carnivore

Sm Carnivore

$16.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Bacon

Lg Carnivore

$22.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Bacon

Supreme

Sm Supreme

$16.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Olives

Lg Supreme

$22.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Olives

Margherita

Sm Margherita

$14.99

Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil

Lg Margherita

$20.99

Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil

Vegetarian

Sm Vegetarian

$14.99

Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Olives

Lg Vegetarian

$21.99

Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Olives

Hawaiian

Sm Hawaiian

$14.99

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple

Lg Hawaiian

$18.99

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple

Four Cheese

Sm Four Cheese

$15.99

Mozzarella, Provolone, Parmesan, Ricotta

Lg Four Cheese

$21.99

Mozzarella, Provolone, Parmesan, Ricotta

CBR

Sm CBR

$14.99

White sauce, chicken,bacon, ranch

Lg CBR

$22.99

White sauce, chicken,bacon, ranch

Chicken BBQ

Sm Chicken BBQ

$14.99

Red Sauce, Chicken, Red Onions, BBQ Sauce

Lg Chicken BBQ

$20.99

Red Sauce, Chicken, Red Onions, BBQ Sauce

Slice Special

Slice and Soda

$6.99

Grilled Garlic Chicken

Sm Grilled Garlic Chicken

$14.99

Lg Grilled Garlic Chicken

$22.99

Wings

Traditional

6pc Traditional Wings

$8.99

12pc Traditional Wings

$16.99

20pc Traditional Wings

$25.99

Boneless

6pc Boneless

$8.99

12pc Boneless

$15.99

20pc Boneless

$25.99

Salads

House

Sm House

$5.99

Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Mint, Olive, House Dressing

Lg House

$13.99

Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Mint, Olive, House Dressing

Caprese

Caprese

$10.99

Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Balsamic, Parsley

Caesar

Lg Caesar

$11.99

Lettuce, Croutons, Shredded Parmesan

Antipasto

Antipasto

$11.99

Pasta

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.99

Spaghetti Marinara

$12.99

Aopi

$10.99

Baked Ziti

$11.99

Chicken Riggies

$15.99

Lasagna

$14.99

Bolognese

$14.99

Starters

Garlic Knots (6)

$5.99

Garlic Bread and Cheese

$5.99

Fried Mac & Cheese Balls (6)

$4.99

Blazing Breadsticks

$9.99

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$5.50

Jalapeno Poppers (6)

$6.99

Zucchini (8)

$6.99

French Fries

$3.99

5 Finger And Fries

$10.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Calzones

Veggie Calzone

$11.99

Supreme Calzone

$12.99

Carnivore Calzone

$12.99

Oven Baked Subs

Philly Sub

$11.99

Meatball Sub

$9.99

Chicken Sub

$10.99

Beverages

2 Liter Bottle

$3.99

20 Oz

$2.49

Specials

1 Large 1 Topping w/ 12 Wings

1 Large 1 Topping w/ 12 Wings

$30.99

Side Sauces

Sauces

Marinara

$0.99

Ranch

$0.99

Bleu Cheese

$0.99

Caesar

$0.99

Oil and Vinegar

$0.99

Balsamic

$0.99

Mild

$0.99

Hot

$0.99

Garlic Parmesan

$0.99

BBQ

$0.99

Honey BBQ

$0.99

Sweet Red Chilli

$0.99

Mango Habanero

$0.99

Dessert

Cheesecake

$5.99

Chocolate Cheesecake

$6.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned and operated, we are a new Pizzeria in the Enterprise area of Las Vegas. We offer the best of the best when it comes to a New York slice or a whole pie. Come try us for dine-in, takeout, or delivery.

Location

7750 South Jones Blvd Suite 103, 103, Las Vegas, NV 89139

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hippo Grill Korean BBQ - 7377 S Jones Blvd Ste 104
orange star4.0 • 70
7377 S Jones Blvd Ste 104 Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos - Las Vegas BLVD - 7684 S. Las Vegas Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
7684 South Las Vegas Boulevard Enterprise, NV 89123
View restaurantnext
Strega - 7460 S Rainbow Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
7460 S Rainbow Blvd. suite 110 Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
HUMMUS - Rainbow
orange starNo Reviews
7645 S Rainbow Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
Clove Indian cuisine & Bar - 7090 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 110A
orange starNo Reviews
7090 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 110A Las Vegas, NV 89118
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
orange star4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Las Vegas

Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.6 • 5,966
3824 Paradise Rd. Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
orange star4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurantnext
Dirt Dog - Rainbow Blvd
orange star4.6 • 5,374
8390 S. Rainbow Blvd. #100 Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
Tacos & Beer
orange star4.5 • 4,658
3900 Paradise Rd Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
orange star4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
Wing King - 4235 S. Fort Apache Road
orange star4.2 • 3,817
4235 S. Fort Apache Road Las Vegas, NV 89147
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Las Vegas
North Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)
Boulder City
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Bullhead City
review star
No reviews yet
Kingman
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Saint George
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Lake Havasu City
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Colorado City
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston