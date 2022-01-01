Salmon in Tallahassee
Tallahassee restaurants that serve salmon
SUSHI
Rock N Roll Sushi
1415 Timberlane Rd., Tallahassee
|Salmon Roll
|$7.95
(Original or Fried) Fresh salmon inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
|Fresh Salmon
|Smoked Salmon
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wharf Casual Seafood
4036 Lagniappe Way, TALLAHASSEE
|Salmon Entree
|$19.99
Rock N Roll Sushi
222 S. Magnolia, Tallahassee
|Salmon Roll
|$8.35
(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Fresh salmon inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Tour Of Italy Italian Kitchen, LLC
3813 N Monroe St #21, Tallahassee
|Honey Bourbon Salmon
|$19.00
Yasou Cafe
3551 s Blairstone rd, Tallahassee
|Atlantic Salmon Plate
|$15.99
Grilled atlantic salmon with secreat seasoning
|Atlantic Salmon
|$8.99
Red Elephant
2910 Kerry Forest Parkway SUITE C3, Tallahassee
|Salmon Seattle
|$12.49
A tender and perfectly grilled salmon filet served with steamed broccoli and savory rice with onions, carrots, corn, and celery
|Roasted Cream Salmon
|$15.99
Salmon smothered in roasted tomato parmesan cream sauce and topped with fresh basil
|Salmon Mojo Rice Bowl
|$13.49
Salmon topped with black beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and our tangy house-made mojo sauce in our delicious bowl of saffron rice with onions, carrots, corn, and celery.