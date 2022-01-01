Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Tallahassee

Tallahassee restaurants
Tallahassee restaurants that serve salmon

SUSHI

Rock N Roll Sushi

1415 Timberlane Rd., Tallahassee

Avg 3.7 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon Roll$7.95
(Original or Fried) Fresh salmon inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Fresh Salmon
Smoked Salmon
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wharf Casual Seafood

4036 Lagniappe Way, TALLAHASSEE

Avg 4.4 (600 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Entree$19.99
More about Wharf Casual Seafood
Rock N Roll Sushi

222 S. Magnolia, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Roll$8.35
(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Fresh salmon inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Tour Of Italy Italian Kitchen, LLC

3813 N Monroe St #21, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Honey Bourbon Salmon$19.00
More about Tour Of Italy Italian Kitchen, LLC
Yasou Cafe

3551 s Blairstone rd, Tallahassee

Avg 4 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Atlantic Salmon Plate$15.99
Grilled atlantic salmon with secreat seasoning
Atlantic Salmon$8.99
More about Yasou Cafe
Red Elephant

2910 Kerry Forest Parkway SUITE C3, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Seattle$12.49
A tender and perfectly grilled salmon filet served with steamed broccoli and savory rice with onions, carrots, corn, and celery
Roasted Cream Salmon$15.99
Salmon smothered in roasted tomato parmesan cream sauce and topped with fresh basil
Salmon Mojo Rice Bowl$13.49
Salmon topped with black beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and our tangy house-made mojo sauce in our delicious bowl of saffron rice with onions, carrots, corn, and celery.
More about Red Elephant
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Wharf Casual Seafood

3439 Bannerman Rd, Tallahassee

Avg 4 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Entree$19.99
Salmon Basket$17.99
More about Wharf Casual Seafood

