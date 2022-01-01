Go
Tangaroa Fish Market

Come enjoy the freshest seafood on this side of the pacific! Whether you want to sit down and enjoy a quality meal or pick up some fish to make for dinner, we got you covered.

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

12604 West Washington Boulavard • $$

Avg 4.5 (32 reviews)

Popular Items

Fish Tacos$16.00
Fish varies daily. To ensure tacos are to your liking, please call to verify the fish of the day
Kiwi Chowder$15.00
Fish + Chips$21.00
NZ Tai Snapper Filet$31.00
Calamari$17.00
Ceviche - Peruvian$20.00
Crab Cakes + Greens$19.00
Lobster Bisque$15.00
NZ Seared Salmon$36.00
Tartar Sauce$0.75
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Takeout

Location

12604 West Washington Boulavard

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

