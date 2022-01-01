Go
Tania's Pizza

Tania’s Pizza has been proudly serving award winning pizza to the Royal Oak community since 1987.
It’s our mother’s love of cooking and our father’s dedication to Tania’s kitchen which has been the winning combination for over 30 years.
From the dough and sauce that we make daily, to the fresh crisp pizzas and foods that come from our ovens, our family always takes great pride in serving our loyal customers.

PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

3204 Crooks Rd • $

Avg 4.8 (937 reviews)

Popular Items

12" Build Your Own Pizza$9.99
10" Build Your Own Pizza$6.99
14" Royal Oaker$15.99
Voted best pizza by Motor City Fest in 2014, 2015 and 2017! This pizza is topped with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ground beef, banana peppers, and onions.
Garlic Dip (4 oz)$1.41
LARGE Antipasto Salad$8.99
14" Build Your Own Pizza$10.99
Cheese Bread$3.29
Our garlic cheese bread is a fan favorite. Cheese lovers, try our Tornado cheese bread made with 4 cheeses which includes a swirl of our garlic cheese dip to top it off! (All bread includes a dipping accompaniment of your choice)
Ranch (4 oz)$1.00
14" Doubler Pizza$15.99
This pizza comes with double pepperoni and double cheese with a garlic butter crust to boot!
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

3204 Crooks Rd

Royal Oak MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
