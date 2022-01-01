Tania's Pizza
Tania’s Pizza has been proudly serving award winning pizza to the Royal Oak community since 1987.
It’s our mother’s love of cooking and our father’s dedication to Tania’s kitchen which has been the winning combination for over 30 years.
From the dough and sauce that we make daily, to the fresh crisp pizzas and foods that come from our ovens, our family always takes great pride in serving our loyal customers.
PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS
3204 Crooks Rd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3204 Crooks Rd
Royal Oak MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
THE WDC
Welcome to THE WDC!
The Lucky Duck
Modern Asian small plates
Sabbath Coffee Roasters
Come in and enjoy!
Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse
Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse blends traditional Culinary art with the modern concept of fine dining.
ID and Credit Card required for takeout.