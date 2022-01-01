Go
Taproot

Takeout Available Thursday - Saturday

TAPAS

269 Greenwood Avenue • $$

Avg 4.7 (135 reviews)

Popular Items

Green Mango & Cabbage Salad$12.00
(gf, vegetarian optional) green mango, cabbage, peanuts, pomegranate, herbs, chilis
Crab Fried Rice$18.00
(gf) classic style fried rice...crab, egg, cabbage, fish sauce, cilantro, thai basil and topped with a fried egg
Shrimp Katsu Sandwich$17.00
fried shrimp patty with tartar sauce and slaw on sesame bun served with french fries
Smoked Chicken Ramen$17.00
smoked chicken, bok choy, soft egg, scallions
Pork & Crab Dumplings$11.00
(6) creamy sesame/peanut sauce
Lime Bar$8.00
(gf) brown butter/shortbread crust, burnt meringue
Hot Oil Pork Dumplings$10.00
(8) pork wontons in a spicy szechuan chili oil, cilantro, scallions
Smoked Mushroom Spring Rolls$9.00
(3)(v) fried spring rolls with smoked king oyster mushrooms, glass noodles, vegetables, sweet/chili sauce
Pork Dan Dan$19.00
spicy fermented bean/chili paste, ground pork, sesame sauce, bok choy, scallions, cilantro
Shiok Burger 4oz.$12.00
singaporean "fast food" single beef patty burger...special sauce, american cheese, onion, lettuce, sesame bun, house-cut fries
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

269 Greenwood Avenue

Bethel CT

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
