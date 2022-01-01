Taqueria El Molino
Come in and enjoy!
2228 Oak Grove Rd
Popular Items
Location
2228 Oak Grove Rd
Walnut Creek CA
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!
Jacks Urban Eats
Jacks serves farm fresh, affordable meals in an eclectic, laid back atmosphere. The friendly, talented staff crafts salads that feature seasonal vegetables and house-made dressings. Inventive sandwiches are made-to-order with certified Angus Beef, fresh poultry and local artisan breads. Signature carved meats and comfort food side plates pay homage to the traditional home cooked meal.
Since 1998 Jacks has been recognized as an innovator of California’s farm-to-table movement, earning a cult-like following.
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Manakish
Wraps, Kebabs, Pita Pizzas, Bowls, Mezzes & much more!
Check out the amazing selection of new Mediterranean food made fresh daily.