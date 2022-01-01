Go
Taste of Philly

Home of the REAL Philly Cheesesteak!

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

829 16th St • $

Avg 4.4 (61 reviews)

Popular Items

12" Mushroom Cheesesteak$11.99
Grilled mushrooms and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
12" Works Cheesesteak$11.99
Grilled onions mushrooms and bell peppers, chopped steak, white american cheese
12" Original Cheesesteak$11.99
Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
8" Pepper Cheesesteak$8.99
Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
French Fries SM$2.25
8" Mushroom Cheesesteak$8.99
Grilled mushrooms and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
French Fries LG$3.50
8" Original Cheesesteak$8.99
Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
8" Works Cheesesteak$8.99
Grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms, chopped steak, white american cheese
12" Pepper Cheesesteak$11.99
Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

829 16th St

Greeley CO

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
