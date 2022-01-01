Tasu Asian Bistro
As the source of North Carolina's premier sushi and Asian fusion cuisine, Shiki Sushi and Tasu Asian Bistro offer an unrivaled array of foods, ingredients, and cooking styles, authentically prepared to reflect the tastes of the dynamic cultures throughout the Asian world. Visit our sushi restaurants if you are in the Durham, Cary or Raleigh, NC area.
SUSHI
8919 Brier Creek Parkway • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
8919 Brier Creek Parkway
Raleigh NC
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Trali Irish Pub & Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
V Pizza
Best.In.The.Game.