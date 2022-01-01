Go
As the source of North Carolina's premier sushi and Asian fusion cuisine, Shiki Sushi and Tasu Asian Bistro offer an unrivaled array of foods, ingredients, and cooking styles, authentically prepared to reflect the tastes of the dynamic cultures throughout the Asian world. Visit our sushi restaurants if you are in the Durham, Cary or Raleigh, NC area.

SUSHI

8919 Brier Creek Parkway • $$

Avg 3.7 (1463 reviews)

Popular Items

Tasu Spring Rolls$4.95
Filled with ground chicken, carrots, cabbage, celery, and bamboo shoots or shiitake mushrooms, carrots, cabbage, celery, and bamboo shoots served with chili plum sauce
California Roll$11.95
Kani crab and avocado inside, topped with smelt roe
Gyoza Dumplings$9.95
Fried, steamed, or pan seared dumplings and ginger sesame soy
Crab Rangoons$7.95
Wontons filled with kani crab, scallions, and cream cheese, served with Tasu's chili plum sauce
Crazy Roll$15.45
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, and spicy tuna inside, topped with spicy mayo
Tasu House Salad$3.95
Iceberg, romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, crispy wontons and a choice of Tasu's ginger or ranch dressing
Nemo Roll$14.95
Spicy tuna and avocado inside, topped with fresh salmon
Sweet Dragon Roll$17.45
Shrimp tempura and spicy mayo inside, topped with eel, avocado, and eel sauce
Shiki Crunch Roll$12.95
Shrimp tempura and avocado inside, topped with tempura crunch and eel sauce
Florida Roll$17.45
**SPICY** Spicy tuna and tempura crunch inside, topped with avocado and sriracha
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
QR Codes
Takeout

8919 Brier Creek Parkway

Raleigh NC

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
