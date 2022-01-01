Go
Toast

Tavern On Lagrange

Great Food, Good Drinks & Live Entertainment

5403 S Lagrange

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Damian Marley Jerk Appetizer Platter$20.00
(2) Jerk Wings, (2) Jerk Eggrolls
Bob Marley Jerk Mac and Cheese$24.00
Mac and Cheese blended with shredded jerk chicken, baked to perfection served with scallions, carrots, onions, red and yellow peppers
Family Pack - Jerk Chicken$55.99
Includes 1/2 pan of Jerk Chicken, Cabbage, Mac N Cheese & Sweet Potatoes
Jerk Mac and Cheese with Chicken and Shrimp$24.00
Jerk Macaroni and Cheese prepared with red and yellow peppers, carrots, onions served with Jerked Chicken and Shrimp
Cece Peniston Lobster Ravioli$38.00
Homemade ravioli stuffed with lobster meat w/ parmesan topped with spinach & scallops and shrimp with brandy cream sauce
Kevin Hart Stuffed Shrimp$26.00
(4) Four huge mouth watering shrimp stuffed with crab meat and served in our lemon butter sauce
Stephanie and Courtney Wing Platter$32.00
21 Wings served with Onion Rings Choose (3).. Barbeque, Lemon Pepper, Jerk, Garlic Parmesan or Buffalo w Jalapeno
Marlon Brando Fettuccine Alfredo$26.00
Fettuccine pasta tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce topped with grilled chicken and parmesan cheese
Jerk Eggrolls$18.00
(4) Eggrolls with Jerk Chicken, Cabbage, Carrots & Sprouts
Jerk Chicken Eggrolls Only (4)$22.00
(4) Eggrolls with Jerk Chicken, Cabbage, Carrots & Sprouts
See full menu

Location

5403 S Lagrange

Countryside IL

Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mangia Mangia

No reviews yet

The Great Italian Grill!

The Original Pancake House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Forbidden Noodles

No reviews yet

Insanely Delicious Ramen Noodles & Asian Fusion Dishes.

Monk's Burgers & More

No reviews yet

Bringing you gourmet burgers, hand-dipped, hand spun milkshakes for kids, adults, and more... Great selection of bourbon, local craft beer, signature cocktails and Boozy 'Adult' Shakes.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston