Go
Toast

Tender Mercy

We'll be waiting for you...

607 E. 3rd Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

NOG (Limited Edition)$30.00
LIMITED EDITION NOG!
***for pick-up 12/21 - 12/23 ONLY***
Cognac, bourbon, madeira, fernet branca, milk, cream, whole eggs, sugar, spices - Directions: refrigerate, serve over ice or neat, garnish with fresh nutmeg. Best if consumed within 6 days.
HOLIDAY GIFT BOTTLE$30.00
PICK YOUR COCKTAIL, PICK YOUR CHARITY.
$5 DONATED TO CHARITY with each bottle sold.
3 PACK HOLIDAY GIFT BOTTLES$80.00
3-PACK COCKTAILS FOR YOUR GIFTING NEEDS.
PICK YOUR COCKTAIL, PICK YOUR CHARITY.
$5 DONATED TO CHARITY with each bottle sold.
See full menu

Location

607 E. 3rd Street

Dayton OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Corner Kitchen

No reviews yet

Corner Kitchen is a faster finer diner — making gourmet food accessible, and portable.

Sueño

No reviews yet

From The Idea Collective and Executive Chef Jorge Guzman comes Sueño, an elevated Mexican dining experience in Downtown Dayton, Ohio.
Inspired by the traditions, ingredients and flavors of Mexico's burgeoning contemporary culinary scene, Sueño features a communally-centric menu anchored by a scratch masa program and an 8-foot wood fired hearth in the center of its expansive, open kitchen.

Top of the Market

No reviews yet

Gourmet Market & Delicatessen
Bar & Bistro
Event & Catering Space

Blind Bobs

No reviews yet

Great food, craft beer, quality spirits, and independent live music!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston