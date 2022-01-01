Go
Terra Ristorante Italiano

Wood fired northern Italian cuisine since 1991.

156 Greenwich Ave

Popular Items

Breast of chicken Parmesan$29.00
breaded - pomodoro sauce - parmesan cheese - linguine
Penne Vodka$19.00
Vodka cream sauce - pancetta - onion
Mixed Baby Salad$16.00
shaved Grana Padano, balsamic, lemon vinaigrette
Faroe Island Salmon$37.00
brown butter squash - broccoli rabe - honey crisp apple
Wood oven roasted Amish chicken$29.00
mashed potatoes -roasted vegetables - natural jus
Breast of chicken Milanese$29.00
breaded - arugula - cherry tomato - mozzarella
Margherita Pizza$21.00
shredded mozzarella or fresh mozzarella - basil
Tomato and Basil Soup$14.00
halloumi cheese, Umbrian olive oil
Chopped Greek Salad$17.00
fresh oregano, red wine vinaigrette, feta
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$16.00
lemon and horseradish sauce - smoked bacon16
Location

156 Greenwich Ave

Greenwich CT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
