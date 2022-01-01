Thai Basil Chandler
Come in and enjoy!
FRENCH FRIES
4929 W Chandler Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4929 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler AZ
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Jimmy & Joe's Pizzeria Serious Slices
Family owned and operated NY style pizzeria serving the valley since 2006.
We Deliver.
Some Burros
Come in and enjoy!
Wildflower
Come in and enjoy!
Chompie's - Chandler
Chompie’s is a full-service restaurant that’s been serving up great food, including our freshly baked bread, cakes, pastries, and world-famous bagels, since 1979! We’re known for our authentic, timeless family recipes that have been handed down for generations. Our team is dedicated to serving our customers with exceptional service and quality, ensuring that every single experience is incredibly enjoyable and unmistakably delicious.