Thai Diner

Authentic Thai cuisine prepared by Executive Chef Anne Liberda and her staff, using the freshest ingredients available. Come in and enjoy!

NOODLES

2223 Louisiana Street - Suite E • $$

Avg 4.5 (128 reviews)

Popular Items

Phad Thai Gang Dang$17.50
Phad Thai in peanut sauce, chicken, shrimp, scrambled egg, carrot, cabbage, bean sprouts, roasted peanuts, and rice noodles
Egg Rolls (3)$7.50
Garlic, onion, cabbage, carrots, noodles, and sweet & sour sauce
Thai Diner Fried Rice
Cilantro, egg, garlic, lemongrass, lime leaf, mushroom, onion, scallion, tomato and rice
Vegetable Stir Fry
Vegetables, garlic soy brown sauce, and rice on the side
Cashew Stir Fry
Cashew, bell pepper, broccoli, carrot, onion in garlic soy brown sauce, and rice on the side
Gapow
Minced meat, basil, bell pepper, garlic soy sauce, rice, and fried egg
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2223 Louisiana Street - Suite E

Lawrence KS

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

