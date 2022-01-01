Go
Toast

The Boldthouse

Ready to enjoy an experience? Welcome to The Boldthouse, where we highly anticipate quality service, food and drinks. When you come to visit us in person, be ready to enjoy a lounge-style atmosphere, family friendly ambience and a team that values placing an emphasis on the little things.

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

2234 E. Nasa Parkway • $$

Avg 3.5 (5 reviews)

Popular Items

Cajun Pasta Alfredo
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2234 E. Nasa Parkway

Seabrook TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Loco Chico's Cantina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pelican Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Merlion

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

The Backyard Seabrook

No reviews yet

Serving delicious Mac n' cheese, cold craft beer & fine wine everyday! Happy Hour & Daily Specials!
Mon-Thurs 4-11pm
Fri-Sat 4-12am
Sun 4-10pm

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston