The Breeze
Come in and experience our creative, made to order Breakfast & Lunch Sandwiches and Wraps. Classic Beach Burgers, Cheese Steaks and Crinkle fries! House made Cold Brew and Artisan pastries.
101 First Ave
Location
101 First Ave
Manasquan NJ
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
