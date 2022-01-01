Go
Toast

The Breeze

Come in and experience our creative, made to order Breakfast & Lunch Sandwiches and Wraps. Classic Beach Burgers, Cheese Steaks and Crinkle fries! House made Cold Brew and Artisan pastries.

101 First Ave

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

101 First Ave

Manasquan NJ

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Salty Whale and Guesthouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Surfside Frozen Custard

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Norton's Main Scoop

No reviews yet

Located right on Main Street in Manasquan NJ, Norton’s Main Scoop provides delicious home-made ice cream, soft-serve ice cream, sundaes, milkshakes, floats, ice cream sandwiches, ice cream cakes, and more!

Blend On Main

No reviews yet

american fare. boho sheek style dining room designed by famed Gordon Ramsey.
Chef Lou Smith displays his wide array of cuisines in his own creative style.
come create a memory here at blend on main.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston