Go
Toast

The Clubhouse at Griffith Park

Come in and enjoy!

5500 Griffith Park Drive

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

5500 Griffith Park Drive

Los Angeles CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

ALCOVE

No reviews yet

housed in two historic bungalows, surrounded by garden patios, alcove serves updated versions of american classics, hand-crafted cocktails, fine wines, craft beers, artisan baked goods, hand-roasted coffee, hand-crafted teas, and our own alcove chocolate

Nossa

No reviews yet

A Southern Brazilian inspired gathering place in the heart of Los Feliz. Family owned!

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

All Time

No reviews yet

We are now open for sit down dining. Take out is still available for daytime only.
We appreciate your patience and support as we get up and running again! Thank you! For everything.
Xo, T & A

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston