Amphai Northern Thai Food 5301 W Sunset Blvd Ste 11

5301 W Sunset Blvd Ste 11

Los Angeles, CA 90027

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

FOOD

CURRIES

GAENG HANG LAE ( NORTHERN PORK CURRY )

GAENG HANG LAE ( NORTHERN PORK CURRY )

$10.99

Stewed pork in Thai-Burmese curry powder and tamarind paste with ginger root.

KHAO SOI GAI ( EGG NOODLE CURRY WITH CHICKEN )

KHAO SOI GAI ( EGG NOODLE CURRY WITH CHICKEN )

$10.99

Seasoned chicken drumstick curried with flat egg noodles, topped with crispy noodles, served with sour mustard, shallot, lime and thick red chili sauce.

KHAO SOI NUA ( EGG NOODLE CURRY WITH BEEF )

KHAO SOI NUA ( EGG NOODLE CURRY WITH BEEF )

$10.99

Seasoned beef curried with flat egg noodles, topped with crispy noodles, served with sour mustard, shallot, lime and thick red chili sauce.

SOUP

GAENG OOM MOO ( STEWED PORK IN SPICY SOUP )

GAENG OOM MOO ( STEWED PORK IN SPICY SOUP )

$10.99

Pork stewed in Northern spices and kaffir lime leaves.

GAENG OOM GAI ( STEWED CHICKEN IN SPICY SOUP )

GAENG OOM GAI ( STEWED CHICKEN IN SPICY SOUP )

$10.99

Chicken stewed in Northern spices and kaffir lime leaves.

GAENG KAE GAI ( MIXED VEGETABLE SOUP CURRY WITH CHICKEN )

GAENG KAE GAI ( MIXED VEGETABLE SOUP CURRY WITH CHICKEN )

$10.99

A thick soup of mixed vegetables, eggplant, Thai eggplant, dill, chili, meat, seasoned with Northern spices paste.

GAENG KHANOON ( JACKFRUIT SOUP )

GAENG KHANOON ( JACKFRUIT SOUP )

$10.99

Spicy soup of young jackfruit chunks, chaom leaves (Acacia Insuvais) and pork ribs seasoned tomatoes and garlic.

GAENG PAK KAAD ( SOUR MUSTARD WITH RED CURRY )

GAENG PAK KAAD ( SOUR MUSTARD WITH RED CURRY )

$10.99

Thai mustard green leaf with red curry pork.

JOR PAK KAAD ( GREEN LEAVES SOUR SOUP )

JOR PAK KAAD ( GREEN LEAVES SOUR SOUP )

$10.99

Bok choy in tamarind soup with cut pork ribs.

SALAD

SOM TUM THAI ( PAPAYA SALAD ) - THAI STYLE FLAVOR

SOM TUM THAI ( PAPAYA SALAD ) - THAI STYLE FLAVOR

$10.99

Green papaya with Thai chilies, tomatoes, dried shrimps, peanuts, fish sauce and lime juice.

SOM TUM POO ( PAPAYA SALAD ) - SALTED CRAB FLAVOR

SOM TUM POO ( PAPAYA SALAD ) - SALTED CRAB FLAVOR

$10.99

Green papaya with Thai chilies, tomatoes, dried shrimps, green beans, fish sauce, lime juice and salted crab.

SOM TUM PLA RA ( PAPAYA SALAD ) - FERMENTED FISH FLAVOR

SOM TUM PLA RA ( PAPAYA SALAD ) - FERMENTED FISH FLAVOR

$10.99

Green papaya with Thai chilies, tomatoes, fish sauce, lime juice and fermented fish.

TOM MA MUANG ( GREEN MANGO SALAD )

TOM MA MUANG ( GREEN MANGO SALAD )

$10.99

Green mango with garlic, Thai chilies, shallot, fish sauce, lime juices and dried fish.

TUM KHA NOON ( JACKFRUIT SALAD )

TUM KHA NOON ( JACKFRUIT SALAD )

$10.99

Sliced young jackfruit pan -fried with curry paste, seasoned with kaffir lime leaves and fried garlic.

TUM MAKHUA ( EGGPLANT SALAD )

TUM MAKHUA ( EGGPLANT SALAD )

$10.99

Grilled eggplant with Thai chili shallots, mint leaves, cilantro, limes, fish sauce. Served with hard-boiled eggs.

LARB MOO KUA ( MINCED PORK NORTHERN SPICES SALAD )

LARB MOO KUA ( MINCED PORK NORTHERN SPICES SALAD )

$10.99

Pan-fried minced pork, pork liver, pork skin with fresh mint leaves in Northern spices.

NOODLE

KHA NOM JEAN NAM NGIAW ( VERMICELLI NOODEL WITH TOMATO CURRY)

KHA NOM JEAN NAM NGIAW ( VERMICELLI NOODEL WITH TOMATO CURRY)

$10.99

Vermicelli rice noodles with tomatoes, curry sauce, fermented yellow beans ( Glycine max ) and dried "kapak" (Ceiba Casearia) flowers, ground pork, pork rips and pork blood cubes.

GAENG HO

$10.99

RICE

KAO NIEW ( STEAMED STICKY RICE )

KAO NIEW ( STEAMED STICKY RICE )

$3.00

Steamed sticky rice. Soft and super yummy.

KHAO SUAY ( STEAMED JASMINE RICE )

KHAO SUAY ( STEAMED JASMINE RICE )

$3.00

Steamed jasmine rice.

FRIED

MOO SAM CHAN TOD ( FRIED PORK BELLY )

MOO SAM CHAN TOD ( FRIED PORK BELLY )

$10.99

Deep-fried pork belly.

PHA SA-LID TOD ( FRIED GOURAMI TOD )

PHA SA-LID TOD ( FRIED GOURAMI TOD )

$10.99

Deep-fried sun-dried gourami fish.

KAB MOO ( CRISPY PORK CRACKLING )

KAB MOO ( CRISPY PORK CRACKLING )

$3.00

Deep-fried pork skin.

FRIED CHICKEN

FRIED CHICKEN

$12.99

Fried Chicken with fish sauce is a crispy and tasty fried chicken with flour, marinated in fish sauce and herbs.

ALL YOUR FAVORITES

SAI OUA ( NORTHERN SPICES PORK SAUSAGE )

SAI OUA ( NORTHERN SPICES PORK SAUSAGE )

$10.99

Ground pork marinated with herbs and spices.

NAM ( SOUR PORK )

NAM ( SOUR PORK )

$10.99

Fermented pork sausage.

YUM NOR NAM POO (BAMBOO SHOOTS WITH CRAB PASTE)

YUM NOR NAM POO (BAMBOO SHOOTS WITH CRAB PASTE)

$10.99

Bamboo shoots with Thai chili, lime, fish sauce and crab paste juices.

KUA NOR MAI ( BAMBOO SHOOTS WITH EGG )

KUA NOR MAI ( BAMBOO SHOOTS WITH EGG )

$10.99

Pan-fried bamboo shoots with eggs.

NAM PAD KHAI ( SOUR PORK WITH EGG )

NAM PAD KHAI ( SOUR PORK WITH EGG )

$10.99

Fermented pork stir-fried with eggs, tomato, onion and green onion.

CHILLI DIP

NAM PRIK NOOM ( ROASTED GREEN CHILI PEPPER )

NAM PRIK NOOM ( ROASTED GREEN CHILI PEPPER )

$8.99

Roasted green chili pepper paste, garlic, onion and shallots.

NAM PRIK ONG ( CHILI, TOMATO & GROUND PORK )

NAM PRIK ONG ( CHILI, TOMATO & GROUND PORK )

$8.99

Chili-tomato paste slowed cooked with ground pork.

NAM PRIK PLA RA ( CHILI, PEPPER & FERMENTED FISH )

NAM PRIK PLA RA ( CHILI, PEPPER & FERMENTED FISH )

$8.99

Fermented fish juice with roasted chili pepper, garlic and shallots.

SIDE ORDER

Vegies

$1.00

Sauce

$1.00

Rice Noodle

$3.00

Egg Noodle

$4.00

Chicken drumstick

$5.00

Beef

$5.00

Boiled Egg

$2.00

Set Khaosoi

$2.00

Sai Oua 1 lb.

$24.00

Bowl Set

$1.00

DRINK

Beverages

Thai Ice Tea

Thai Ice Tea

$5.00+
Thai Ice Coffee

Thai Ice Coffee

$5.00+
Thai Ice Lemon Tea

Thai Ice Lemon Tea

$5.00+
Thai Ice Black Coffee ( OLIANG )

Thai Ice Black Coffee ( OLIANG )

$5.00+
Perrier ( Sparkling Water )

Perrier ( Sparkling Water )

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

SPECIALTIES

GRILL

PLAMUEK YANG ( GRILLED SQUID )

PLAMUEK YANG ( GRILLED SQUID )

$15.00+

Grilled squid with sauce.

GAI YANG ( GRILLED CHICKEN )

GAI YANG ( GRILLED CHICKEN )

$12.99

Grilled chicken with sauce.

SPECIAL # 1 $12.99

SPECIAL # 1 $12.99

$12.99

SPECIAL # 2 $13.99

SPECIAL # 2

$13.99

SPECIAL # 3. $15

SPECIAL # 3

$15.00

SPECIAL # 4. $17

SPECIAL # 4 $17

$17.00

DESSERT

JELLY

Kind of Chinese vegetable jelly black in color.
GRASS JELLY

GRASS JELLY

$5.50

Leaf jelly or herb jelly.

ISAAN SPECIAL

ISAAN SPECIAL

MINCED PORK SALAD

MINCED PORK SALAD

$12.99

Ground pork in spicy lime dressing.

SLIDE GRILLED BEEF SALAD

SLIDE GRILLED BEEF SALAD

$13.99

Marinated sliced beef, onions in a spicy lime.

SLIDE GRILLED PORK SALAD

SLIDE GRILLED PORK SALAD

$12.99

Marinated sliced pork, onions in a spicy lime.

SPICY SHREDDED BAMBOO-SHOOT SALAD

SPICY SHREDDED BAMBOO-SHOOT SALAD

$12.99

Bamboo shoots with features sour, salty and hot tastes from lime, fish sauce, dried chilli, toasted rice, tiliacora triandra, lemongrass and polygonum odoratum.

PORK JERKY

PORK JERKY

$12.99

Deep fried pork with pepper sauce.

BEEF JERKY

BEEF JERKY

$13.99

Deep fried beef with pepper sauce.

LONG BEANS SALAD

LONG BEANS SALAD

$12.99

Bean salad with tomatoes, fermented fish sauce and crab.

CUCUMBER SALAD

CUCUMBER SALAD

$10.99

Cucumber salad with tomatoes, fermented fish sauce and crab.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come and enjoy the taste of authentic Northern Thai Food!

Location

5301 W Sunset Blvd Ste 11, Los Angeles, CA 90027

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

