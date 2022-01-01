The Dam Bar and Grill
Come in and enjoy!
GRILL
4665 W MAIN ST • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4665 W MAIN ST
Lowell IN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Lake Dale Ale
Stop in and Grab our Famous Beef Sandwich Today!
George’s Family Restaurant
Come in and eWe’re a family-owned, classic American diner that specializes in serving made-from-scratch menu items to our favorite neighbors! With a love for comfort food and a mission to satisfy our guests, we’re serving a variety of dishes the whole family will love. From our famous ham and bean soup to our meatloaf and breakfast skillets, our meals are packed with flavor and made with a lot of love. Whether the family wants to enjoy a delicious Sunday breakfast with us or groups would like to host an event in our neighboring banquet facility, everyone can expect to have a delicious and relaxing time when they dine with us!
McVey's Restaurant & Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Dicky's Dogs
Serving all your Chicago favorites… hot dogs, beef, burgers, Maxwell Street polish and more! Offering dine in, take-out and delivery!