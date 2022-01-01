The Dam Bar and Grill

George’s Family Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and eWe’re a family-owned, classic American diner that specializes in serving made-from-scratch menu items to our favorite neighbors! With a love for comfort food and a mission to satisfy our guests, we’re serving a variety of dishes the whole family will love. From our famous ham and bean soup to our meatloaf and breakfast skillets, our meals are packed with flavor and made with a lot of love. Whether the family wants to enjoy a delicious Sunday breakfast with us or groups would like to host an event in our neighboring banquet facility, everyone can expect to have a delicious and relaxing time when they dine with us!

