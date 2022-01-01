Lowell bars & lounges you'll love
GRILL
The Dam Bar and Grill
4665 W MAIN ST, Lowell
|Chicken Taco
|$2.00
|6 Boneless Wings
|$9.00
|Cobb Salad
|$10.00
SALADS • BBQ
The Mason Jar
241 N Liberty St., Lowell
|Ultimate Grilled Cheese
|$10.00
Our ultimate grilled cheese can be served meatless or add your favorite meats, choose from Bacon, Ham, or Pulled Pork!
Served with choice of Fries, Chips or Tots!
|BBQ Pork Totchos
|$12.00
A Crowd Favorite! Big Flavor with our house smoked pulled pork, Queso Cheese, sour cream and green onion!
|The Mason Jar Burger
|$15.00
Our 1/2 lb prime burger, topped with Caramel Goat Cheese, Bacon Jam and Garlic Mayo, served with choice of Fries, Chips or Tots!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Lake Dale Ale
5512 W Main St, Lowell
|PATTY MELT
|$9.50
Our 1/2 lb patty, served on Toasted Rye, smothered with Sauteed Onions and topped with Swiss cheese!
|BYO BURGER
|$10.00
Build Your Own Burger, 1/2 lb fresh, never frozen angus patty, served on Toasted Bun and topped with lettuce, tomato and onion. Add all your favorite toppings!
|FAMOUS BEEF
|$12.00
Our famous beef sandwich, loaded with melted mozzarella and served with pepperoncinis, side of aujus and a pickle plus choice of chips or homemade pasta salad!