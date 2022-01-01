Chicken sandwiches in Lowell
Lowell restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES
Dicky's Dogs
108 W Commercial Ave, Lowell
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$6.50
Included Mods are what regularly come on each item. If you would like everything, please choose the everything option. If you would not like anything that regularly comes on the item, please choose the Plain option.
|Italian Breaded Chicken Sandwich
|$8.30
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$6.60
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
George’s Family Restaurant
1910 E Commercial Ave, Lowell
|Chicken Carbonara Sandwich
|$10.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, mozzarella mushrooms, onion, parmesan sauce, on a garlic roll