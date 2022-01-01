Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Lowell

Lowell restaurants
Lowell restaurants that serve burritos

Dicky's Dogs image

HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Dicky's Dogs

108 W Commercial Ave, Lowell

Avg 4.3 (285 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak Burrito$6.95
Included Mods are what regularly come on each item. If you would like everything, please choose the everything option. If you would not like anything that regularly comes on the item, please choose the Plain option.
Beef Burrito$6.45
Included Mods are what regularly come on each item. If you would like everything, please choose the everything option. If you would not like anything that regularly comes on the item, please choose the Plain option.
More about Dicky's Dogs
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

George's Family Restaurant

1910 E Commercial Ave, Lowell

Avg 4.2 (1060 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito La Jorge$12.00
Stuffed with al pastor pork, rice, pico de gallo, avocado, lettuce, and cheese. Smothered in salsa verde and cheese
More about George's Family Restaurant

